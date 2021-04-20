Greta Thunberg Donates 100,000 Euros Against Vaccination Inequality.

SWEDISH climate campaigner Greta Thunberg on Monday slammed the “tragedy” of vaccine inequity as she donated €100,000 from her foundation to the Covax scheme for global access to Covid-19 jabs.

The donation to the World Health Organisation (WHO) Foundation will support the purchase of vaccines destined for the most vulnerable populations and health workers in some of the world’s poorest countries. “I urge the global community to follow Greta’s example and do what they can,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

“The international community must do more to address the tragedy that is vaccine inequity,” 18-year-old Thunberg said.

“We have the means at our disposal to correct the great imbalance that exists around the world today in the fight against Covid-19. Just as with the climate crisis, we must help those who are the most vulnerable first.”

She said Covax “offers the best path forward to ensure true vaccine equity and a way out of the pandemic.” Nearly 900 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been injected in at least 206 territories around the world, according to an AFP count.

Some 48 per cent of the doses have been administered in high-income countries accounting for 16 per cent of the global population. Just 0.1 per cent have been administered in the 29 lowest-income countries, home to 9 per cent of the world’s population.

The Coax facility ensures the 92 poorest participating economies can access coronavirus jabs, with the cost covered by donors. Since the first shipment landed in Ghana on February 24, Covax has delivered more than 39 million doses to 114 participating territories.

Thunberg has also said she does not plan to go to the United Nations climate conference due to be held in Scotland in November over concerns that inequality of access to Covid-19 vaccines will leave many countries unable to attend.

