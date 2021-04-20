Explaining to the young about the importance of olive oil from Mallorca

WHILE Spain is the world’s largest exporter of olive oil, Mallorca´s production is more about quality, than quantity.

There are 89 brands of Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) on the island with many being recognised internationally and are proud of their Denomination of Origin (D.O.) status.

The Consell de Mallorca has allocated €9,600 to create educational opportunities for school children and family outings using an App as it wishes to assist youngsters to appreciate the importance of this crop from both a health and economic point of view.

It is working with the DO Oli de Mallorca organisation which is involved in ‘policing’ and supporting the Denomination of Origin status of locally produced oil.

The latest subsidised project is at the Aubocassa refinery in Manacor and representatives of the Consell recently visited with officials from the DO Oli de Mallorca organisation to discuss the creation of the App and its expansion to appear in other languages.

It is anticipated that in due course, the oil producers association will organise workshops at different olive groves for all to enjoy.

The educational material is online at http://olidemallorca.recursoseducatius.es and consists of two parts, one for teachers and another for primary school students.