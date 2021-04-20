Experts In Spain Say Owners Will Need To Vaccinate Pets Against Covid

EXPERTS In Spain Are Advising Owners To Vaccinate Their Pets Once A Vaccine Is Available



The Veterinary Collegiate Organization (OCV) in Spain has recommended that as soon as vaccines are available for animals then owners of pet cats and dogs should get them vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to the OCV, tests are already underway in several centres linked to the Complutense University of Madrid aimed at the production of a vaccine for animals, and more especially for cats they said, since, “despite the scarcity of manifested symptoms, some autopsies detected serious lung damage”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



They affirmed, “The work allows a certain margin of optimism regarding the arrival of the vaccine, because in carnivores, being a highly immunogenic virus, the process does not involve major complications”.

After two wild mink were found dead in January in the province of Castellón, there was a scare that they had died from Covid, but subsequent tests led the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food to confirm that they had not.

The team at OCV has asked though that the scientific community takes more seriously the possibility that Covid can be transmitted among pets, asking them to show “more rigour” and “less lightness” in this matter.

This group of experts at the OCV is made up of professors in veterinary and medical microbiology, and in animal health, as well as working with the general director of Agricultural Production Health of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPA), as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/