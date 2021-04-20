Experts In Spain Say Owners Will Need To Vaccinate Pets Against Covid

By
Chris King
-
0
Experts In Spain Say Owners Will Need To Vaccinate Pets
Experts In Spain Say Owners Will Need To Vaccinate Pets . image: wikimedia

EXPERTS In Spain Are Advising Owners To Vaccinate Their Pets Once A Vaccine Is Available

The Veterinary Collegiate Organization (OCV) in Spain has recommended that as soon as vaccines are available for animals then owners of pet cats and dogs should get them vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to the OCV, tests are already underway in several centres linked to the Complutense University of Madrid aimed at the production of a vaccine for animals, and more especially for cats they said, since, “despite the scarcity of manifested symptoms, some autopsies detected serious lung damage”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

They affirmed, “The work allows a certain margin of optimism regarding the arrival of the vaccine, because in carnivores, being a highly immunogenic virus, the process does not involve major complications”.

After two wild mink were found dead in January in the province of Castellón, there was a scare that they had died from Covid, but subsequent tests led the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food to confirm that they had not.

The team at OCV has asked though that the scientific community takes more seriously the possibility that Covid can be transmitted among pets, asking them to show “more rigour” and “less lightness” in this matter.


This group of experts at the OCV is made up of professors in veterinary and medical microbiology, and in animal health, as well as working with the general director of Agricultural Production Health of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPA), as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here