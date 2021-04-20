Estepona Puts Pedestrian Safety First in Popular Tourist Areas

Estepona Council has awarded the works to expand its pedestrian walkways to improve pedestrian safety in popular tourist areas.

THE council announced it will improve pedestrian safety with improvement to Estepona’s walkways.

According to Estepona Council, it has awarded the works to improve walkways in La Cala.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This action will allow these pavements to double their space, which will offer greater safety to pedestrians, costing €59,626.

Among the works that will be carried out is the demolition of the floor and the installation of a new cobblestone that will integrate the old areas with the new walkway.

Councillor of ​​Development, Infrastructure and Tourism (FIT), Ana Velasco, spoke about how the area is very popular with residents to get to Avenida Litoral and its businesses.

Ana Velasco said Estepona Council is continuing to work on the improvement of various streets and public roads.

She said the works join recent improvements in La Cala by the council, including the creation of new sports courts, a green area of ​​more than 2,000 square metres, a dog park and free parking.

Velasco said this area, which is close to the promenade and the busiest parts of the coast, now offers new equipment for leisure and enjoyment of residents and their pets.

She added that the new facilities are integrated in a green area of ​​2,165 square metre, which has been created to connect them with each other and continue to expand the project ‘Estepona, Garden of the Costa del Sol.’