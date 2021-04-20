Demand on food banks in Spain soars 50% with 1.5M families ‘unable to meet basic needs’

Demand on food banks in Spain soars 50 per cent with 1.5 million families ‘unable to meet basic needs’.

“THIS year, demand on food banks has increased by 50 per cent and many families and young people find themselves in vulnerable situations for the first time,” said la Caixa Foundation which launched its ‘No Home Without Food Campaign’ campaign at the start of the pandemic.

Food banks are now serving an additional 500,000 more people than 12 months ago, a total of 1,560,000 people, of which more than 360,000 are children.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Spanish Federation of Food Banks (FESBAL) has warned that “this situation could worsen if there is no improvement in the economy”.

“The Covid-19 crisis has broadened the profile of people who go to food banks: it is no longer just people living in severe poverty, but also middle or low-income families, and young couples who have lost their jobs due to the crisis suffered by different economic sectors as a result of the pandemic,” said the federation.

The pandemic is having serious consequences, to the point that millions of people cannot meet their most basic needs and are forced to go to food banks.

“In the current context, what should be contagious the most is solidarity and, for this reason, we reinforce our commitment to social organisations by again promoting this much-needed campaign,” said Marc Simón, deputy director-general of the la Caixa Foundation.

‘No home Without Food’ raised €3.4 million after the start of the pandemic, with which 3,600 tonnes of basic food was distributed among the 54 food banks associated with FESBAL, and delivered to those most in need through almost 8,000 collaborating social entities.

“We are facing an unprecedented situation that affects society as a whole, but that has an even greater incidence among families with fewer resources.

“For that reason, thanks to the unequaled solidarity of Spanish society, with one more year with this campaign we will be able to maintain stocks which will allow us to continue helping all those who need it today,” stressed FESBAL director, Miguel Fernández.

The federation is urging those who can to support the campaign, pointing out that a “contribution of just €2 can provide basic food for three people for a whole day and, with a contribution of €20 euros food banks can support a small family for a whole week”.