The Jury Has Reached A Verdict In The George Floyd Trial- Police Officer Derek Chauvin Found Guilty!

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of killing George Floyd, an African-American man whose death touched off Black Lives Matter protests and riots across the US in 2020.

Chauvin was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after Floyd died on May 25, during an attempt by six officers to arrest him for allegedly passing a counterfeit bill at a Minneapolis grocery store. Prosecutors argued Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes, which led to him asphyxiating. Chauvin's defense argued that Floyd had a fatal dose of the drug fentanyl in his system and that the autopsy found no signs of choking damage.



Mr Floyd’s girlfriend Courteney Ross was on the streets of Minneapolis as the verdict came in, according to reports.

“This isn’t a time to separate. This isn’t a time to blame or hurt each other. I know this verdict is coming back guilty, and when it does I hope that his heart will really come through in everybody,” she told CNN.

“A guilty verdict will mean change. It’s the first step in a long road to recovery. This is a sacred, sacred land… Floyd was attached to this city, was attached to the lakes.”

The 12 sequestered jurors had considered three weeks of testimony from 45 witnesses, including bystanders, police officials and medical experts, along with hours of video evidence in the most high-profile U.S. case involving accusations of police misconduct in decades.

Chauvin, who is white, had pleaded not guilty to second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree “depraved mind” murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Source: NBC