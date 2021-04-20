Benalmádena Town Hall Hopes To Open Tivoli World This Summer

Benalmadena Town Hall Hopes To Open Tivoli World This Summer says Víctor Navas, the mayor.



VÍCTOR NAVAS, the mayor of Benalmadena, accompanied by María Isabel Ruiz, his Town Planning Councillor, held a press conference at the gates of the Tivoli amusement park – which is currently in bankruptcy – where he announced that the town hall has not ruled out the possibility of resorting to the compulsory purchase of the park, as a measure to guarantee its continuity.

The town hall had commissioned Diego Vera, the professor of Administrative Law at the University of Malaga to prepare a legal report, to include new formulas for the urban protection for the Tívoli land, which has since been presented to the town hall, with Mr Navas saying, “Although some legal recourse is pending, we have full confidence that Tivoli will open this summer.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He continued, “We want to reaffirm our absolute commitment to the continuity of the Tivoli amusement park, with the maintenance of its jobs and with the need for a large investment to guarantee one of the pioneering and most important leisure parks in the country, in addition to being a great asset and an emblem for the city of Benalmadena.”

Adding, “Tivoli is viable, and this has been demonstrated once again by the bankruptcy administrator’s report, and the workers who continue to do their best to ensure that the visitor leaves the park with the greatest possible satisfaction.”

Navas explained that the amusement park is already protected at a subregional level within the Plan for the Management of the Territory of the Urban Agglomeration of Malaga (POTAUM), with María Isabel Ruiz explaining, “In the coming months we are going to adapt our PGOU to the criteria already included in the POTAUM to further protect the lands, qualifying them as metropolitan facilities of a cultural and leisure nature, thus transcending municipal regulation to integrate into regional planning.”

With the mayor concluding, “It is a unique facility on the Costa del Sol, there is no other amusement park on the entire Costa del Sol, which reinforces our obligation as a government team to protect it,” as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/