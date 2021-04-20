The Balcon De Europa, Nerja, has been used as the location for the exciting new El Corte Inglés campaign.

The Balcón de Europa has been used as an advertising spot by audiovisual production company CAP-DEPT for the new and exciting El Corte Inglés summer campaign. A team of 30 people and 4 models participated in the filming that took place yesterday afternoon and lasted until the evening.

The mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, pointed out the importance of making these types of advertising recordings for the tourist promotion of the municipality. “Nerja has an indisputable attraction, with its landscapes, beaches and cliffs. On this occasion, the Balcón de Europa has been the protagonist of one of the most emblematic campaigns of these well-known department stores. We are going to continue collaborating with the production companies so that they continue to bet on our people to carry out their filming.”

Gema García, Councilor for Tourism, said: “Last February the Maro-Cerro Gordo Cliffs Natural Park hosted a photographic session for the well-known Inditex Group brand, Massimo Dutti, while in the Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama Natural Park, a spot for the Finnish brand of smart sports fences Suunto was filmed.”

Source: Ayuntamiento de Nerja