Andalucia Expects To Receive 18.5 Million Tourists In 2021 After Summer Recovery

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Andalucía Expects To Receive 18.5 Million Tourists In 2021 After Summer Recovery
CREDIT: Wikimedia

Andalucia Expects To Receive 18.5 Million Tourists In 2021 After Summer Recovery.

THE autonomous region of Andalucia in Spain said it expects to receive 18.5 million tourists in 2021, generating a turnover of between €14,000 and €15,000 million, which would represent an increase of 40 per cent compared to the disastrous 2020 when the virus was at its peak.

The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Administration, Alejandro Cardenete, pointed out on Monday, April, 20, that “in the United Kingdom they are practically vaccinated and are thinking about where to go in summer,” thus underlining that Andalucia is an optimal option because “it is a safe destination.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The deputy councillor stressed that there is aid of €30 million ready to promote the tourism sector and predicts a recovery “throughout the second half” of 2021.

This was announced during the presentation ceremony, at the Sevilla City Council of the Group of World Heritage Cities of Spain (Gcphe) and the Paradores de Turismo before the return of mobility between regions in May.

Regarding the reactivation of tourism, Cardenete said: “Everything should not be limited to summer. This recovery can come during the second semester.” Not only for mature destinations, as is the case with World Heritage cities but for other places as well, which are being claimed by tourists.”


Changes in the tourism model

Speaking about future tourism Cardenete said he expects that visitors will have greater purchasing power due to not spending on holidays and that the objective is that tourism be “of high economic level, seasonally adjusted and without overcrowding.”

In 2019 the tourism sector contributed some €22.9 billion to the economy. “We do not have that amount to compensate for the drop in activity, but with the aid now available we will try to alleviate the effects of the crisis.”


The minister, referring to the €30 million rescue fund, added he will finish releasing the complete package of aid for travel agencies, campsites and rural tourism by April 21.

Source: okdiario

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here