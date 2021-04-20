Alicante calls for aid for SMEs that don’t qualify for other grants due to staff levels.

THE city council is requesting a grant of €710,000 from Alicante Provincial Council to “cover small businesses affected by the pandemic that have not qualified for previous plans as they are limited to a maximum of 10 employees.”

The proposal was drawn up by the Department of Employment and Development, led by Mari Carmen España who said, “the grants would benefit small businesses that have between 10 and 20 workers and are affected by the pandemic, but have not been able to benefit from previous aid this year.”

Alicante City mayor, Luis Barcala, explained the maximum aid for each applicant “could reach €3,000 and beneficiaries may only submit a single application.”

Earlier this month, Alicante Provincial Council agreed €366,000 in aid to musical groups.

The Information Commission on Culture and Sport decided to increase the aid and investment to campaigns designed to promote musical groups in the province.

In addition, the provincial council announced the availability of aid of some €245,000 for orchestras and symphonic ensembles, including groups and choirs. The grant is €50,000 more than the 2020 allocation.

And in a bid to establish the city as a top cruise destination, the Alicante Association for Cruise Tourism has put together a plan to create national routes and ‘check-ins’ at small ports so that Alicante can benefit from the arrival of cruise ship tourists.

Over the next couple of months, the association plans to promote this sector with the objective of turning the capital of the province into a base port for national cruises.

In the event that international restrictions continue well into the summer, this would make Alicante an ideal base for stopover routes to Spanish cities.

And if there are international cruises between several Mediterranean countries this summer, then potential tourists can also debark in medium-sized cities like Alicante.