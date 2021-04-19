VendlerTattoo Details his Unconventional Career Around the World

As a growth market, increasing by nearly 10% in value annually for a decade, the tattoo industry provides an important vessel for artists to create an unconventional career for themselves. VendlerTattoo (Kristian Vendler) – a 27 year old self-made success story from East Zagreb, Croatia – is spearheading this movement through his social media virality.

An Unconventional Start

A conventional route into the tattoo industry normally includes a formal education in art, followed by the creation of a portfolio and hands-on experience with an established tattoo artist. Although formal training isn’t standard, apprenticeships are seen as the best way to gain valuable experience and learn from revered artists. Vendler is not shy about the fact that his underprivileged background barred him from entering the industry in this way, and he instead had to get creative.

Vendler describes himself as a proud self-taught individual who naturally developed his style through thousands of hours of observation of experienced artists on social media. Before becoming a private tattoo artist, he spent five years travelling around the world working from different shops – building up experience at one before moving to the next.

This unconventional start reflects an impressive escape from what economists refer to as the poverty trap – the cycle of penury that occurs when poor people do not have the resources necessary to escape their situation (e.g. financial capital, education or connections). Vendler credits his achievements to the hard work he put in throughout his journey; he worked 15 hour days, 6 days a week for upwards of 5 years.

Moreover, he maintains that his unusual experience is what makes his work unique – both in terms of the art itself and the style in which he takes photos of his work. Vendler now reaps the rewards of his dedication – he travels the world freely for work as 99% of his clients are international and he chooses his working hours and gets paid to travel to the world’s most beautiful locations.

Greatest Professional Achievements

With that being said, quality of life improvements have not been the pinnacle of Vendler’s success – his greatest professional achievements extend far beyond this.

His list of achievements begins in 2018, when his Chicano-style girl became the most famous female tattoo sleeve on social media; the years he had spent developing the style of not just his art, but the photography and branding of it, had created an instant identifiability that the world had come to recognise.

Consequently, all subsequent posts of his art on Instagram following this sleeve gained a similar level of engagement – an important statistic in an industry dominated by social media.

Furthermore, as a result of his proliferating eminence (he was described as Croatia’s most famous artist in “24sata”), many notable personalities requested his services by name. To name a few, he spent a weekend working with Bayern Munich footballers Javi Martinez and Lucas Hernandez; UK TV show personality Daniel Doyle; Chris Cavalinni and many others. Perhaps his greatest professional achievements are not those which he has already obtained, but those he intends to.

Vendler has made it clear that he intends to introduce his own brand of tattoo equipment, solidifying his position in the industry, an impressive feat to be sure! On top of this, he has set out to provide a series of seminars to teach young artists his style, effectively reducing the barriers to entry he faced when trying to break into the industry.

Final Take

Although sounding impossible, this incredibly busy man still finds time for interests outside of the world of tattoos. Being a 90’s kid, Vendler’s main role models whilst growing up were Arnold Schwarzenegger and 50 Cent; always a fan of underdog stories, he felt personal connection to their origins and especially admired their mindset and ideology.

Their life stories impacted Vendler’s life in a transformative way, creating his passions for bodybuilding and hip hop. Moreover, Vendler’s connection to the idea of an ‘American Dream’ through his role models is his motivation to inspire those younger than himself to overcome adversity as he did.