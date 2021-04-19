Three Axarquia restaurants awarded ‘Sun’ awards in Repsol Guide 2021

CREDIT: Flickr

THE prestigious awards follow an unprecedented challenging year for the hospitality sector with continued restrictions and safety guidelines due to the pandemic.

In presenting the awards, director of the Repsol Guide, Marie Ritter, gave an emotional speech.

“While the world stopped, gastronomy, instead of putting on the brakes, stepped on the accelerator. The blinds had to be lowered but cooking continued on the stove, adapting the business model to a new, uncertain and variable reality,” she said.

The director added that if “one of the few joys that we have had, during this time of pandemic, has been eating and drinking,” the ceremony was an opportunity to thank those professionals that had made it possible.

The eateries awarded in Axarquia are ChinchIn Puerto in Caleta de Velez, El Acebuchal in Competa and El Yantar located in Mezquitilla, within the municipality of Algarrobo.


The guide praised the seafood on offer at Chinchín Puerto, the game meat, local stews and recipes of Arab heritage at El Acebuchal and the “simplicity and flavour” of the seafood dishes at El Yantar.

