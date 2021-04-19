Home News Costa del Sol Riogordo Climber Rescued And Airlifted To Hospital

Riogordo Climber Rescued And Airlifted To Hospital

Chris King
image: guardia civil

The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, on Sunday 18, deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company helicopter (EPES 061), and the Guardia Civil Mountain Rescue and Intervention Team (EREIM), to a location in the Málaga municipality of Riogordo.

112 received a call at around 5pm, from a person requesting the rescue of his friend, an injured climber who had suffered a fall when climbing in a rugged area in Tajo de Gómer area of Riogordo.

Arriving at the scene of the incident, the EREIM officers located the injured man, who they reported had fallen eight metres and hit a wall, becoming trapped in a steep area with limited access, explaining that by utilising a system of ropes and pulleys, they managed to lower an officer to the man, who was then attached to a stretcher and hoisted up into the helicopter.

The 54-year-old man had suffered injuries to his left side hip as a result of the fall, and was airlifted to Málaga Clinical Hospital by the 061 helicopter team where he was treated, and remains under observation, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

