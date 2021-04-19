Real Madrid Slip Up At Getafe In Title Challenge

REAL MADRID Slip Up In Title Challenge, Losing Ground After A Goalless Draw At Getafe



Real Madrid travelled to the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in Getafe today, Sunday 18, hoping for the victory that would draw them level at the top of La Liga with neighbours Atletico Madrid, but instead, they dropped two valuable points, playing out a goalless draw, although the point earned by Getafe was very valuable indeed at the other end of the table.

This result leaves Zinedine Zidane’s men three points behind Atletico, as they start to run out of games to catch up and overtake a team that only a few months ago looked odds-on to walk away with the title when they were 11 points clear.

Los Blancos arrived in Getafe with a squad decimated by injury, suspensions, and Covid isolation, and without Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema, who were being rested, with Zidane giving a starting role at centre-back to youngster Victor Chust, and in midfield, the only recognised first-team player was Luca Modric.

Thibaut Courtois, as always, was on hand to thwart the Getafe attempts on goal, with a Mata header almost giving them the lead, but the post saved the day, while Mariano had a goal ruled out by VAR, and another shot cleared off the line later on in the first half by David Timor.

The winning goal was not forthcoming in the second half, in fact, it was Courtois tipping a Nemanja Maksimovic over the bar that stopped Getafe stealing three points late on, as reported by marca.com.

