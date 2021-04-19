Open a book in Rojales

ROJALES is celebrating International Book Day on April 23 by leaving books in children’s playgrounds, parks and open spaces.

The town’s Culture department has distributed hundreds of books in 20 open-air libraries throughout the town in an initiative that bears the warning “La lectura perjudica seriamente la ignorancia” (Reading is seriously detrimental to ignorance).

The books can be read there and then or taken to read at home and later returned, explained Rojales Culture councillor Inmaculada Chazarra.

This is also a two-way system, as members of public are also welcome to add their own books to the shelves, she said.

“Anywhere is good to stop for a moment and open a book, even if it’s only to read a few lines,” Chazarra added.

