Open a book in Rojales

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Open a book in Rojales
ROJALES: Read in the open air to celebrate World Book Day Photo credit: Rojales town hall

ROJALES is celebrating International Book Day on April 23 by leaving books in children’s playgrounds, parks and open spaces.

The town’s Culture department has distributed hundreds of books in 20 open-air libraries throughout the town in an initiative that bears the warning  “La lectura perjudica seriamente la ignorancia” (Reading is seriously detrimental to ignorance).

The books can be read there and then or taken to read at home and later returned, explained Rojales Culture councillor Inmaculada Chazarra.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

This is also a two-way system, as members of public are also welcome to add their own books to the shelves, she said.

“Anywhere is good to stop for a moment and open a book, even if it’s only to read a few lines,” Chazarra added.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel.  Please help us urge the UK government to cap the costs here


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here