News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Good service TWO Guardamar shops, two businesses linked to the local fishing industry and two of its beaches received Quality in Tourist Destinations System (SICTED) certificates for their contributions towards a new approach to tourism, based on quality and satisfying visitors’ needs.

Fiestas plan FIESTAS associations throughout the province are reducing the monthly quotas that members pay to finance the celebrations. They trust this will prevent “mass desertions” after two consecutive years of cancellations, revealed the National Unio of Moors and Christians Organisations (Undef).

Cheaper water THE Generalitat’s Department of Agriculture hopes to install solar power at Torrevieja’s desalination plant in a bid to lower production costs. This would theoretically provide cheaper irrigation water for local growers and offset the proposed cuts in the Taja-Segura pipeline.

Housing scheme SANTA POLA town hall offered to provide municipal land that would enable the regional government to build social housing to compensate for the lack of affordable rental properties for the many local families who cannot get onto the property ladder.

Balanced diet TWO Miguel Hernandez University students who analysed the food in Elche bars and restaurants found that on average meat made up 40 per cent of a meal and carbohydrates 38 per cent. Vegetables and fruit accounted for just 5 per cent of the ingredients in 17,500 dishes analysed.

Clear-up CREVILLENT has received a €24,000 allocation from the Diputacion, Alicante’s provincial council, which will be used to eliminate illegally-dumped rubbish from different parts of the Barrosa neighbourhood that adjoins the Tajo-Segura pipeline. This will also help to reduce fire-risk during the summer, the town hall’s Environment councillor said.

Book-keeping ORIHUELA city hall announced that it will pay an outside firm €44,286 on a 10-month contact to oversee its financial transactions and provide back-up for the municipal audit department. The auditor and Finance councillor said that the outsourcing was justified owing to the lack of specialised city hall personnel.

Jabs working THE over-80s’ mortality rate in the Valencian Community has plummeted now that all have received one shot of the anti-Covid vaccine and 58 per cent have had two. Earlier this year they accounted for 71 per cent deaths instead of the current 30 per cent, the Generalitat revealed.

Sell-off SPAIN’S central government is auctioning off eight properties in Elda, Alicante City, Alcoy and Torrevieja described as “old and in bad condition.” Motives for the sale were given only for the Cabo Cervera property which has a €45,900 reserve price and reached the Administration after the owner died intestate.

Making waves ENVIRONMENTALIST association, Friends of the South Alicante Wetlands (AHSA), complained that residents living in first-line properties on Guardamar’s Babilonia beach are piling up rock barriers to protect their homes from the encroaching sea. This is illegal and occupies what little is left of the beach, AHSA said.

