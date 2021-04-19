Mobile Covid-19 Screenings This Week In Benalmádena, Alozaina and Alameda

The Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía have already announced that they will carry out mass screenings this week, in the towns of Benalmádena, Alozaina, and Alameda, after the General Directorate of Public Health and Pharmaceutical Management had reported detecting a possible rise in coronavirus infections in those areas.

Testing will begin in Benalmádena, on Monday, at the La Paloma fairground in Arroyo de la Miel, where 1,000 residents have been summoned from 10:30am to 2:30pm, and then again from 4pm to 6pm.

Then on On Tuesday 20, the mobile unit is scheduled to travel to Alozaina, where it will park up on Calvario street, in front of the pharmacy, to perform antigen tests from 4pm to 6:30pm, and then on Wednesday. 1, 380 people have been given appointments in the Municipal Pavilion in Alameda.

Mobile units with SAS will carry out the tests, with all the participants, who have been selected at random, having already been notified by text message of the location and time to attend their voluntary antigen testing.

Authorities have stressed that it is important for only the selected people to attend for the testing, and only to the specified location given in the text they received to take antigen tests, which are equal in diagnostic capacity to a PCR test and allows you to know the result in around15 minutes, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

