Keeping to the strait and narrow

ALICANTE province’s Brigada Red Natura 2000 (Nature Network Brigade 2000) team is marking out pathways in Torrevieja’s Cabo Cervera zone.

The Nature Brigade, which is attached to the regional government’s Environment department, and Torrevieja town hall are collaborating on the project, which has authorisation from the Coastal Authority, given that the paths are so close to the shoreline.

These paths are intended to protect the Cabo Cervera’s vegetation and plants which include the rare – and vulnerable – Helianthemum caput-felis (Cat’s head rockrose) by setting out defined routes that will still allow beachgoers to access the shore.

The project is included in the regional government’s policy of conserving local plants and wildlife, especially in the coastal areas which adjoin beaches that have been awarded coveted Blue Flags.

At the same time the Nature Brigade is eliminating exotic and invasive plants, many of which have accidentally escaped from private gardens, while planting more native species like the rare rockroses.

The pathways will also provide greater security for those walking in the area while at the same time helping to prevent erosion., Torrevieja town hall pointed out.

