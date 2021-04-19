BIGASTRO Mas Guapo (Better-looking Bigastro) is a town hall initiative to give the municipality a facelift.

Urban Development councillor Antonio Meseguer explained that many local properties were old.

“The town hall will pay 50 per cent of the Works Licence for rehabilitating exteriors while drafts will be covered by the Urban Development department,” he said.

Following this, owners or residents’ communities may apply for regional or state grants of up to €12,000, not only for repairing exteriors but also improving accessibility.

