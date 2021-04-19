Bars & Restaurants In Spain’s Valencia Plead For Later Opening Hours

Bars & Restaurants in Spain’s Valencia plead with the government for later opening hours.

IT is without question that many businesses in Spain are on their knees due to the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictive measures that accompanied it, but few would argue that the hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit, compounded by the travel limitations and lack of tourists for more than 12 months. To this end, several representative unions in the Valencian Community plan to meet this week and demand that the regional government allow them to increase not only their indoor capacity, but their opening hours also.

The Valencian Community Hospitality and Tourism Business Confederation (Conhostur), which represents these industries in Valencia, Castellon and Alicante, plans to meet with the delegation gathered by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday, April 20 to discuss the options for relaxing the current measures.

Given the “good epidemiological situation that remains stable in the Valencian Community” and the “great effort made by companies and businesses and workers of the sector assuming very hard restrictions,” the representatives will table the motion of allowing bars, restaurants and cafes to remain open until curfew (currently 10pm) with a capacity of up to two thirds indoors, as reported by Spanish news outlet Levante.

In addition, Conhostur plans to demand a “specific stage plan for the activities of banquet halls and events, which at this moment have important restrictions regarding the number of diners per event (15 and 20 people, depending on whether it is indoors or terraces) that makes its activity impossible to practise.” They would also like to see the re-establishment of self-service buffets with appropriate safety measures.

For his part, the president of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, who received his first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine on Monday, April 19, has said in recent days that he is more than willing to consider relaxing restrictions to a small degree if the number of infections continues to decrease.