ANALYSIS Report Claims Only Eight Countries Will Be On Green List In May



Robert Boyle, a former British Airways strategy chief, was commissioned to conduct research into the potential travel movements after the non-essential travel ban is lifted after May 17, by studying data that is currently available.

Working with data based on vaccination rates, Covid case numbers, the number of variants spreading, and a country’s ability to trace variants with gene sequencing, Mr Boyle’s report predicted that only eight countries would actually be in the government’s ‘green list’, and free for British travellers to visit.

Under the government’s proposed ‘traffic light’ system, green-listed countries will be free to visit, travellers will however need a negative PCR test before returning to the UK, as well as a second one on day two back home, while those returning from an amber country will require 10 days of self-isolation.

Mr Boyle predicted that most of Europe would only be in the amber list, including Spain, Greece, and Italy, according to metro.co.uk, but of course, this is only his analysis report, and by May 17, many countries’ situations can change, with the good news today that Spain currently has the fastest-growing vaccination rate in mainland Europe, which can hopefully go from strength to strength, and land Spain in the green list.

His list of predicted ‘green list’ countries are Gibraltar, the USA, Israel, Malta, Iceland, Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia, and even tipped Turkey, France, and Croatia to end up in the ‘red list’, but he said he thought the government might not red list them due to political and economic reasons.

He predicted that Gibraltar would be the ‘surest case for green’, as the territory already ‘has essentially zero cases of any type and the population is fully vaccinated’, with Israel currently not far behind.

Mr Boyle also gave hope to islands like Mallorca, and Corfu, who he says should open up a lot sooner than the mainland countries, as his report pointed out, “Last year, the Spanish and Greek islands were given a lower-risk rating than the mainland and that could happen again this year”, as also reported by thesun.co.uk.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/