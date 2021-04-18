VALENCIA looks set to ease hospitality restrictions this month

After a rather underwhelming update on the current coronavirus restrictions in the Valencian Community at the beginning of April whereby the opening times and capacity limitations on the hospitality and retail industries weren’t altered, the regional president Ximo Puig has hinted that some bigger changes might be in store. Speaking with the media during a tour of the mass vaccination centre in the Museu de les Ciencies on Saturday, April 17, Mr Puig said that the Interdepartmental Board plans to meet next week to discuss “making more flexible” the restrictions that directly affect bars, restaurants and cafes.

Under the current regulations, all establishments in the hospitably industry must close by 6pm, capacity indoors is limited to 30 per cent and only six people are allowed at a table. The president highlighted the fact that the accumulated incidence rate in Valencia remains below 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while the vaccination figures in the community reached a record high this week: 21.9 per cent of the 4.26 million population have by now received at least one dose of the Covid jab.

“We are all aware that, if we have reached this situation, it is due to the efforts of Valencian society, also of the sectors that have seen their economic activity limited,” Mr Puig said, as reported by Spanish news outlet Levante.

The Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV) announced on Thursday, April 15 that it would temporarily suspend the closure order against bingo halls, casinos and other gambling establishments due to the low levels of coronavirus infections in the region. The magistrates agreed that the reopening of these businesses will not “cause a serious disturbance of the general interests” once appropriate safety measures are adhered to.

The Association of gaming casinos of the Community welcomed the decision of the Court, which could not find “justification or sufficient motivation to maintain the closure measure without prejudice to possible different future situations that determine that the administration adopt the precautionary measures it deems appropriate.”