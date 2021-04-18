SIX winners of the €9.5 million Primitiva jackpot each take home €35,000.

This Saturday, the Primitiva draw had a total of six second category winners who have all won an amazing €35,000.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



However, on the same day, there has been no winner of the special category or the first category, so the jackpot to play for next Thursday will be higher

Loterías y Apuestas del Estado reports that a single winner of the first category with a special category could win up to a huge €9.5 million.

A total of this Saturday’s draw has amounted to €11,927,529.

The Primitiva draw is held on Thursday and Saturdays and is the most popular draw in Spain.

Source: 20 minutos