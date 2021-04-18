San Fulgencio dance date in May

By
Linda Hall
-
0
San Fulgencio dance date in May
DANCE FESTIVAL: Performances and master classes in San Fulgencio Photo credit: San Fulgencio town hall

SAN FULGENCIO town hall recently gave the go-ahead for the Contemporary Dance Festival on May 1 and 2.

This will feature Gustavo Ramirez and Raquel Linares at the Cardenal Belluga theatre at 7.30pm on May 1 and 2.

Dancer and choreographer Gustavo Ramirez will  give a Master Class in the theatre on May 1 at 10am.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Raquel Linares, a dancer and teacher, will also give a Master Class, again in the Cardenal Belluga theatre, at 10.30am. on May 2.

“In this second edition of our Dance Festival we wish to highlight two dancers of great relevance in national and international dance,” a town hall statement said.  “And not many people are aware that they are both from San Fulgencio.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “San Fulgencio dance date in May.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here