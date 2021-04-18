San Fulgencio dance date in May

SAN FULGENCIO town hall recently gave the go-ahead for the Contemporary Dance Festival on May 1 and 2.

This will feature Gustavo Ramirez and Raquel Linares at the Cardenal Belluga theatre at 7.30pm on May 1 and 2.

Dancer and choreographer Gustavo Ramirez will give a Master Class in the theatre on May 1 at 10am.

Raquel Linares, a dancer and teacher, will also give a Master Class, again in the Cardenal Belluga theatre, at 10.30am. on May 2.

“In this second edition of our Dance Festival we wish to highlight two dancers of great relevance in national and international dance,” a town hall statement said. “And not many people are aware that they are both from San Fulgencio.

