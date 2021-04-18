THE Guardia Civil have saved the lives of two men after a carbon monoxide poisoning in the Poniente de Granada.

According to reports, the men had used hot coals for heating in their bedroom and had been overcome by the fumes whilst they slept.

The incident involved two migrant workers, both aged 45, both from Africa and police were called after a woman who also lived in the house found neither man had got up to go to work.

She reportedly went into the bedroom and found that she could not wake them, before running into the street where she found a Guardia Civil patrol.

The two officers entered the room, saw the two unconscious men and a small pile of ash and embers that were still hot on the floor.

When the first victim showed signs of life, police helped him before one of the officers went to the doctor’s surgery situated around 70 metres away to find medical assistance.

The doctor diagnosed the first victim’s condition as serious and intubated him on the spot, ready to be flown by helicopter to an ICU at a Granada hospital.

The second victim’s condition was not serious and he was released from hospital a few hours after he went in.