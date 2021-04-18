Green Travel Certificates Will Be Too Late Says Mallorca Business Federation

Green Travel Certificates Will Be Too Late Says Mallorcan Business Federation – Covid certificate needs to be ready a month earlier.

THE federation of small to medium-sized businesses in Mallorca, Pimem, has said it believes that the European digital green certificate will be ready a month too late if the plan is a June rollout. Jordi Mora, the Pimem President, said today Sunday, April 18, that the European Commission has announced its intention to launch pilot projects at the start of June.

Mora added that the tourism industry in Mallorca is banking on the season getting underway from the start of June and not the end. Indications are, he suggested, that the season will proceed from “less to more”; September will be the best month. The certificate will be welcome, as will be “anything that conveys security and facilitates mobility.” However, it could do with being fully operational earlier than is being envisaged.

The green travel certificate, widely referred to by many as a vaccine passport, will not be “fully operational” until the end of the month once all the legal processing and technical development have been completed.

As of March 14, Germany has taken the Balearic Islands out of its risk zone map in a move that reactivated flights to Mallorca. This has meant there has been mini-boom for the tourist industry on the island with cafés, beach clubs and restaurants seeing a healthy increase in numbers.

As of March 14, Germany has taken the Balearic Islands out of its risk zone map in a move that reactivated flights to Mallorca. This has meant there has been mini-boom for the tourist industry on the island with cafés, beach clubs and restaurants seeing a healthy increase in numbers.

However, masks are still obligatory, frequent hand-washing is encouraged and a negative PCR test is required for travel.

Source: Mallorcadailybulletin