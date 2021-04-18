Disappointing decision

ORIHUELA learnt recently that that it has not been chosen as the Spanish army’s principal logistics base.

The plum, which would have provided 1,600 jobs – most of them for civilians – has instead gone to Cordoba.

Orihuela’s Emergencies councillor Victor Valverde recently described this decision as “opaque,” the online daily, Alicante Plaza reported. He was particularly critical of the absence of any kind of official communication explaining why the Vega Baja city was overlooked for the €350 million logistics base.

Last January councillors from the Partido Popular, Ciudadanos, PSOE and Vox parties voted in favour of Orihuela’s candidacy, with only Cambiemos opposing the proposal, claiming that the proposed site was at risk from flooding.

If the choice of Cordoba came as a blow to Orihuela, Jaen in Andalucia was even more disappointed. Its city hall called on the Ministry of Defence in writing for an explanation of the criteria it applied in coming to its decision, asking for a reply within 10 days, according to ldiario.es.

