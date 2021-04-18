Costa Blanca Launches Free Bus Service To Vaccination Centres

COSTA BLANCA launches free bus service to several mass vaccination centres

The department of Territorial Policy, Public Works and Mobility has reported today that from Monday, April 19 it will launch a free bus service to the mass vaccination points based in the Alicante Fair Institution (IFA) and the Ciudad de la Luz. The bus services will cover the areas of Elche, Santa Pola and Alicante on Spain’s Costa Blanca. The Minister of Mobility, Arcadi Spain, announced the new service together with the Minister of Universal and Public Health, Ana Barcelo.

According to a statement from the Generalitat, it is hoped that the new services, whose schedules can be found on the Conselleria’s website, will allow people due their Covid jab to access the mass vaccination sites in an “easy, comfortable and safe way.”

A total of four services will take passengers to and from the IFA. The first bus will depart from Elche (Carrús) and take a route through the city while the second picks up at the Santa Pola bus station. Shuttle number 3 will depart from the Aspe bus station and will stop at Sant Vicent Ferrer de Crevillent avenue. The 3B shuttle will start in Hondón de los Frailes and will pass through Hondón de las Nieves, Aspe and Crevillent, before arriving at the IFA.

Regarding the Ciudad de la Luz vaccination point, one bus will run from number 32, Oscar Pla avenue in Alicante while the second shuttle leaves from the Archaeological Museum (MARQ), as reported by Spanish daily Informacion.

The Minister of Mobility insisted that the new bus routes are “essential” to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to get the vaccination, and that in these areas access to the centres is “non-existent or difficulty”.

Mr Spain said that the regional government is committed “as much as possible” to ensuring access to vaccination centres, since the coronavirus jab is “the way to overcome the pandemic and face the economic crisis.”