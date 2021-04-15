Two Million Vaccination Milestone Reached in Andalucia

Andalucia has reached the two million vaccination milestone.

ANDALUCIA is the first region in Spain to reach the milestone of administering two million Covid-19 vaccinations.

The announcement was made today, April 15, by Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucia, in a Tweet on his personal Twitter account.

Moreno said in the Tweet: “The rate of vaccination in Andalucia isn’t stopping: we are the first region to exceed two million vaccinations.”

El ritmo de vacunación en #Andalucía no para: somos la primera comunidad en superar las 2 millones de vacunas puestas.

Nuestro objetivo es vacunar y vacunar, pero necesitamos más: con más dosis, salvamos más vidas y aceleramos la recuperación económica. pic.twitter.com/p7TQhZWEZK — Juanma Moreno (@JuanMa_Moreno) April 15, 2021

He also assured that the Junta’s aim is to “vaccinate and vaccinate” but has also highlighted the need to receive more vaccines in order to do this, saying “with more doses, we will save more lives and accelerate our economic recovery.”

His message was accompanied by a video that reveals the latest data from the region’s vaccination campaign. Up until 14 April, 2,047,287 doses have been given and a total of 561,429 people have received the full treatment.

