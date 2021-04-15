Costa Blanca town among Spain’s Capital of Rural Tourism 2021 finalists.

THE Costa Blanca town of Chelva in Valencia is one of the 10 finalist towns competing this year for the 2021 Rural Tourism Capital award, promoted by EscapadaRural.com.

The web platform, which specialises in rural accommodation in Spain, has selected Chelva along with nine other towns from among the 247 entries received for the fifth edition of these awards.

“We have fantastic news, Chelva is among the top 10 finalist towns to become 2021 Rural Tourism Capital. We are the only town selected in the Valencia Community. Vote Chelva,” said Chelva Council.

“The extraordinary little town of Chelva has an unimaginable historical heritage and a great cultural reserve, all of this placed in a natural environment like no other,” said EscapadaRural when the ‘town with such a legacy’ was named Most Beautiful Town in the Community of Valencia in 2016.

“Here different cultures such as Christian, Jewish and Arab (each one perfectly separated from the other) met at the same time, which is reflected in the layout of its streets, and the architectural jewels.

“There is no doubt that this town, with a medieval air, had its moments of glory in the past, but all that wealth has come to stay with us today,” added the web platform.

Chelva is home to a number of monuments and sites of interest, including the majestic Iglesia Arciprestal Nuestra Señora de los Ángeles and the Vizcondal Palace.

There’s a stunning water route where ‘nature and culture merge,’ streams, springs and pools, and hiking routes where the most daring can pass over the Aqueduct of Peña Cortada.

And then there’s the gastronomy and festivities, including the Feast of San Antonio Abad with its famous bonfires which draws huge crowds in January.

The voting process will remain open until May 14, and the winner will be announced on May 18. To vote, click on this link.