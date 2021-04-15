The Queen Bans Military Uniforms At The Royal Funeral, sparing the blushes of Harry and Andrew



Her Majesty the Queen has made the decision that no royal will be allowed to wear a military uniform at Prince Philips’s funeral on Saturday, reports The Sun newspaper, which will probably make Prince Harry feel a whole sense of relief, after there had been speculation that he might be the only senior royal not wearing a military uniform.

The 36-year-old Duke Of Sussex had faced the humiliating prospect of being the odd one out, after he was stripped of his three honorary military ranks last year by the Queen, when he quit royal duties, and faced having to wear a suit while the other royals wore military uniforms.

Prince Harry did two tours of Afghanistan with the Household Cavalry, or the Blues and Royals, but royal protocol insists that he can only wear a suit with medals at royal functions.

There had also been what insiders called “serious Navy displeasure” at the news that 61-year-old Prince Andrew – was made an honorary Vice-Admiral in the Royal Navy in 2015 – wanted to wear a Navy Admiral’s uniform. To mark his 60th birthday in 2020, Andrew was due to be promoted to Admiral, but he chose not to accept the rank until he resumed official duties.

Sources close to the planning of Saturday’s royal funeral claim that the Queen bans the wearing of military uniforms as her own personal decision, for reasons only she can explain, instead, suggesting that all senior male royals wear a suit and tie, with a military source telling The Sun, “It’s the most eloquent solution to the problem”.