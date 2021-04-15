Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club news

THE Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club recently returned to competition fishing.

There was a good turnout of 10 contestants, ready to fish Section B of the River Jucar in neighbouring Valencia province.

The weather was a little chilly and overcast early on, with a shower around midday although the temperature gradually rose to 18 degrees.

The best catch of 15.17 kilos went to Mick Owen but there were no dry nets with a total of 52 fish caught that day.

The Fishing Club’s next match, when they will the Jucar’s Section B, is scheduled for April 28, Covid rules permitting.

“We are a very friendly club and always happy to welcome new members,” said the club secretary, Jeff Richards.

For more information, contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 and frank.povey@btopenworld.com) or call Ray Craig on 966 492 083.

