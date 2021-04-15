Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club news

Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club news
CARP: Favourite catch for Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club Photo credit: Pixabay

THE Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club recently returned to competition fishing.

There was a good turnout of 10 contestants, ready to fish Section B of the River Jucar in neighbouring Valencia province.

The weather was a little chilly and overcast early on, with a shower around midday although the temperature gradually rose to 18 degrees.

The best catch of 15.17 kilos went to Mick Owen but there were no dry nets with a total of 52 fish caught that day.

The Fishing Club’s next match, when they will the Jucar’s Section B, is scheduled for April 28, Covid rules permitting.

“We are a very friendly club and always happy to welcome new members,” said the club secretary, Jeff Richards.


For more information, contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 and frank.povey@btopenworld.com) or call Ray Craig on 966 492 083.

https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

