Tesla To Open Electric Car Dealership In Málaga

Tesla, Elon Musk’s revolutionary top-of-the-range electric car company, is gearing up to open a dealership on the Costa del Sol, according to reports in the SUR, with a showroom to be located in an eye-catching building in Calle Horacio Quiroga, on the Valdició industrial estate in Málaga, which will also include a service workshop.

This is scheduled to happen in a few months’ time apparently, and will become Tesla’s first dealership in Andalucía, which shows the growing interest and economic importance being generated in the Southern Spain region by international companies of late.

Elon Musk‘s company already has two dealerships in Madrid, and two more in Valencia, and Barcelona, and this move is clearly aimed at a market that Tesla has already broken into, with 124 electric cars already being sold in the province since 2016, at prices ranging from €47,000 up to €100,000.

The Malaga Motoring Association (AMA) reports that 2019 was the best year for Tesla in Andalucía, when a total of 62 cars were sold in Málaga alone, and the region already has a wide network of recharging points, which provide energy at a rapid rate, including ‘super chargers’ in El Higuerón, Fuengirola.

A Swedish entrepreneur, Pelle Lundborg, based on the Costa, owns two Tesla vehicles, which he bought from a dealership in Madrid in 2019, and he told Sur, “The car map shows that the dealership is going to open soon. I am satisfied. Every day the cars work better thanks to the updates”, as reported by surinenglish.com.