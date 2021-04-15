Teenage cyclist injured after colliding with a tram in Alicante.

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy suffered a clavicle fracture and concussion after his bicycle collided with the TRAM carriage in Alicante, according to the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU).

The accident happened around 7.30pm on Wednesday, April 14, at the Campo de Golf de Alicante station.

A unit from the SAMU and another from the SVB were rushed to the scene, where a medical team assisted the cyclist for a clavicle fracture and concussion.

The teenager was initially taken to San Juan de Alicante University Hospital before being transferred to the General University Hospital of Alicante.

With regards to accidents in the workplace, it was revealed last week that fatal accidents in Alicante have fallen by just 5 per cent during the pandemic.

In a year that saw most of Spain’s economic activity grind to a halt, fatal workplace accidents have only decreased slightly compared with the previous year, a “shocking” figure according to CCOO and UGT unions.

In 2020, 26 people lost their lives in workplace accidents compared with 31 fatalities in 2019.

But while the figure for workplace deaths may not have seen much of a decrease during the pandemic, the amount of non-fatal accidents has certainly gone down, from 19,366 in 2019 to 14,677 in 2020.

Javier Pérez, Secretary of Occupational Health of Comisiones Obreras in L’Alacantí – Les Marines said it was “absolutely shameful” that in a year of reduced economic activity, especially in the hospitality sector, the numbers have hardly moved.

He added that, since the 2013 labour reform, accidents have grown exponentially in Spain year on year.

