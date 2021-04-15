Support for Orihuela’s bid to create new business park

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Support for Orihuela's bid to create new business park
CREDIT: Facebook

Support for Orihuela’s bid to create new business park.

THE council this week presented plans to give a new lease of life to land in the municipality by building an industrial park, a proposal which has been supported by the Department of Sustainable Economy.

“We want to respond to the great demand that exists, both in the municipality of Orihuela and in the Vega Baja, as a result of the activity of the most important engines that we have in the region, such as tourism, construction but, above all, the agri-food sector,” said town mayor Emilio Bascuñana.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The council has refused to say exactly where it plans to build the business park until the plans are officially presented next month, but media reports suggest it will be located close to the railway line near Puente Alto industrial estate.

The site has good links to the CV-95, CV-921 and CV-925, and is known as Zone 12 and classified for ‘soft industries’ use.

Among this classification are ‘technological institutes, research and innovation companies, biomedical research and development centres, computer processes, research in the agricultural sector.’


It has also been deemed as compatible for use by ‘the hotel sector, commercial, social, health, cultural, welfare and sports.’

The building requirements for such a development in the draft of the urban modification states a minimum plot of 2,500 m2 with a minimum area of 50 metres from the railway track and a maximum height of 10 metres.

Bascuñana said it is crucial to have the support of councillor for Sustainable Economy, Productive Sectors, Trade and Labour, Rafael Climent, to give the project “adequate solidity.”


“I appreciate his collaborative attitude with Orihuela, and his prompt response by coming to listen to our approach, giving us all his support as far as his competences are concerned. I hope that this project can see the light as soon as possible,” he added.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here