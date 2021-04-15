Support for Orihuela’s bid to create new business park.

THE council this week presented plans to give a new lease of life to land in the municipality by building an industrial park, a proposal which has been supported by the Department of Sustainable Economy.

“We want to respond to the great demand that exists, both in the municipality of Orihuela and in the Vega Baja, as a result of the activity of the most important engines that we have in the region, such as tourism, construction but, above all, the agri-food sector,” said town mayor Emilio Bascuñana.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The council has refused to say exactly where it plans to build the business park until the plans are officially presented next month, but media reports suggest it will be located close to the railway line near Puente Alto industrial estate.

The site has good links to the CV-95, CV-921 and CV-925, and is known as Zone 12 and classified for ‘soft industries’ use.

Among this classification are ‘technological institutes, research and innovation companies, biomedical research and development centres, computer processes, research in the agricultural sector.’

It has also been deemed as compatible for use by ‘the hotel sector, commercial, social, health, cultural, welfare and sports.’

The building requirements for such a development in the draft of the urban modification states a minimum plot of 2,500 m2 with a minimum area of 50 metres from the railway track and a maximum height of 10 metres.

Bascuñana said it is crucial to have the support of councillor for Sustainable Economy, Productive Sectors, Trade and Labour, Rafael Climent, to give the project “adequate solidity.”

“I appreciate his collaborative attitude with Orihuela, and his prompt response by coming to listen to our approach, giving us all his support as far as his competences are concerned. I hope that this project can see the light as soon as possible,” he added.