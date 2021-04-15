Start brushing up your cocktail skills with Nero Premium Vodka

YOU know the best when you taste it and we know you choose Nero Premium Vodka every time.

Nero is the world’s first true sipping vodka, but with summer fast approaching, start practising your cocktail-making skills and take note of these three simple Breeze Cocktails made with Nero Premium Vodka, which one would you choose?

We give you the ingredients and the basics; but watch the amazing skills of world champion flair bartender Tom Dyer here, and see how it’s done! Just grab the tall glasses and get pouring.

Sea Breeze

2 shots of Nero Premium Vodka

1 1/2 shots Cranberry juice

1 1/2 shots Grapefruit Juice

Lime wedge and dehydrated grapefruit slice

Method: Pour vodka over ice, add cranberry juice, grapefruit juice floated on top, garnish with lime wedge and grapefruit slice and add straw. Simple, but sexy!

Taste: Dry, bitter, delicious!

Bay Breeze

2 shots Nero Premium Vodka

1 1/2 shots Cranberry juice

1 1/2 shots Pineapple Juice

Lime wedge and dehydrated pineapple slice

Method: Pour vodka in shaker, add cranberry juice and same amount of previously shaken pineapple juice. Add ice and shake briefly. Pour over ice, garnish with dehydrated pineapple, squeeze in some lime juice and add straw. Fun and frothy!

Taste: Slightly sweet yet sour, yummy!

Summer Breeze

1 1/2 shots Nero Premium Vodka

1/2 St Germain Elderflower Liqueur

1 1/2 shots Cranberry juice

1 1/2 shots Cloudy Apple Juice

Apple Fan garnish

Method: Pour vodka in shaker, add St Germain liqueur, add cranberry juice then apple juice. Add ice and shake briefly. Pour over ice, squeeze in some lime, garnish with apple and add straw. Absolutely astonishing!

Taste: Sweet and flowery, so summery!

Cool classics

These are three classic cool cocktails which sometimes get mixed up, but now you have no excuse, grab your Nero Premium Vodka and make them like a pro to entertain your friends and family. They will have a hard time choosing a favourite cocktail, but once they try Nero Premium Vodka they will never look back.

Family first

Nero Drinks Company Ltd is a 100 per cent privately owned family company based in the UK which has become a firm favourite on the Costa del Sol and is present at the most luxurious events in Marbella and beyond.

It is the brainchild of the current CEO Nicola Morrissey, who began as a bar owner and worked her way up through the hospitality industry over more than 15 years. She has surrounded herself with handpicked, trusted partners to complement both her work and her knowledge, including her husband John Morrissey, who fulfils the role of Brand Ambassador, providing trustworthy promotion and visibility.

Super smooth

Nero Vodka is a super-smooth, premium vodka distilled from potatoes. A hint of sweetness from potato starch makes it ideal to sip on the rocks.

Nero uses nothing but British potatoes to produce the premium vodka with a smooth velvety taste and slightly creamy texture. With fewer calories than a glass of wine or gin, it is also gluten free and contains no artificial sugar or flavourings. Its distinctive character resembles hints of vanilla with fragrant tones of citrus. Nero suggests some delicious cocktails of their own which are well worth a try!

Not only that, there are also several Nero-based signature canapés which are equally delicious;

Nero marinated salmon tartar, a Nero Mule grilled chicken skewer and a Prawn cocktail with a bloody Nero sauce. At some events there have even been Nero Burgers, which have been an instant hit.

www.nerovodka.com – Facebook – Instagram