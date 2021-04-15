Real Madrid Into The Semi-Finals Of The Champions League

REAL MADRID Knock Out Liverpool To Go Into The Semi-Finals Of The 2021 UEFA Champions League



Spain’s Real Madrid went to Anfield in Liverpool, England, on Wednesday evening (April 14), to contest the second-leg of their 2021 UEFA Champions League quarter-final, holding a 3-1 lead from the first leg in Madrid, and, thanks to a 0-0 draw, are now in the semi-finals, where they will play another English team, Chelsea.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane was still struggling with a list of injured players, which saw Eder Militao, Nacho, and Ferland Mendy, joined at the back by Fede Valverde, as the returning Marcos Asensio linked up with front two, Vinicius and Karim Benzema.

Los Blancos held firm for the whole match, with Thibaut Courtois on top form in goal, making two great saves within the first 15 minutes, first from Mo Salah, then a crucial save when pushing away a curling effort from James Milner, with the Madrid defensive line doing their utmost to hold Liverpool’s dangerous frontline at bay.

With plenty of defending to do as the Reds pushed forward time after time, it was Karim Benzema who broke away on 20 minutes, and a sensational solo effort ended with the Frenchman cleverly sending a shot goalward that hit the post and bounced out of play.

Luka Modric, as always, was in total command in the middle of the pitch, and the Croatian’s experience really helps the Los Blancos side to keep performing as well as they do.

Speaking with Movistar after the match, Brazilian star Casemiro said, “We knew it was going to be difficult, especially because of the rival we had. It’s difficult to play here but the team’s work has been fantastic. Today, everyone did their job. We knew we had the advantage but we played to win”, as reported by football-espana.net.