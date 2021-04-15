Over 100 Kilos of Illegally Caught Urchins Returned to the Sea in Mijas

More than 100 kilos of illegally caught urchins have been returned to the sea in Mijas.

IN collaboration with Mijas Local Police, officers from the Seprona nature protection branch of Guardia Civil in Marbella have reported two people for illegally catching 105 kilos of urchins.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The police also recovered breathing apparatus and fishing gear when the two people were seen on Sheriff beach in Mijas.

One of the two people was discovered to be a repeat offender of carrying out the activity without any permits and not respecting the limit of the amount caught per day.

The majority of the illegally caught sea urchins that were seized in Mijas were still alive and returned to the sea.

The sea urchin is a delicacy that is appreciated in the provinces of Sevilla and Cadiz, where they are commonly consumed in restaurants and bars and in high demand in the hospitality industry.

Source: SUR

More news from Mijas

Cancer screening charities back in action in La Cala de Mijas

Mijas Holding Photo Contest to Promote Nature Tourism