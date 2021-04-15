New Appeal for Missing Owner of Costa del Sol Pub Popular With Brits

THERE is a new appeal for help to find a Costa del Sol pub owner who has been missing since 1993.

Bernadette Cooper ran an Irish pub called Molly Malone’s in Benalmadena in the 90s, the pub was very popular with the British population in the area.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In 1993, Bernadette closed the pub and had planned to get a flight to London from Malaga, where she was planning to raise money to pay off her debts, however, she never showed up. She came to the Costa del Sol in the 80s hoping for a new life in the sun, according to family members.

Leon Moore, Bernadette’s nephew, has now contacted the Missing People charity and experts at Locate International in the hopes of finding her. Missing People charity and Locate International have been leading the revival of the search for Bernadette and ask any Costa del Sol residents for information that may help locate her. This can be people who have a relation to the premises she ran, had a relationship with Bernadette or any other information they may know.

In June 2020 following evidence provided by her nephew, who claims she had some sort of link with a criminal organisation in the Costa del Sol, the Surrey Constabulary police opened a new investigation in the hopes of finally finding out what happened to Bernadette.

Although she was always known as Bernadette, her real name is Susan, meaning the initial investigation into her disappearance was wrong-footed from the outset.

Source: SUR