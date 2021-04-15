Decomposing Body Discovered On a Beach in Adra in Spain’s Almeria.

Sadly, a decomposing body has been discovered on the El Censo beach in Adra. The shocking discovery was made on Wednesday, April 14 and is just one of a series of bodies to be discovered along the Almeria coastline in recent weeks.

Agents of the Judicial Police Unit (UOPJ) of the Guardia Civil have begun an investigation after the body of a man was reported having been found on the El Censo beach in the morning. The body was found to be in an advanced state of decay and is believed to have been in the water for some time.

Protocols have been activated and the Almeria command have officially confirmed that a body was discovered. It is expected that the investigation will not be easy though as the remains are said to be an advanced state of decay after “a long time in the water”, as reported La Voz de Almeria.

Statistics from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), which is an organisation connected to the United Nations states that during 2020 tragically over 100 people were discovered to have died when using the Alboran Sea as a migratory route, or in the Almeria province coastal area.

The body will be moved to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Almería were further investigations will be carried out, and it is hoped that the identity of the man will be determined.

Sadly, this is not the only body to have been discovered recently on the Almeria coastline as a body was discovered on the shore of Vera in Spain’s Almeria earlier in April, only a day after two people were discovered floating in the sea between Garrucha and Mojacar in Almeria.