Valencia’s prestigious Vuelta Ciclista returns after delays due to Covid – but without fans at the start or along the route.

AFTER a postponement since February due to the pandemic, the 72nd edition of the Vuelta Ciclista a la Comunidad Valenciana began today, Wednesday, April 14.

Setting off from Elche, a stage passed through Aspe shortly 11am this morning.

The change of dates has led to the absence of the main stars of the international peloton, such as the three-time winner of the event, Alejandro Valverde the latest winner – who later went on to win the Tour de France, Tadej Pogačar.

One of the main favourites this year is Enric Mas, from the Movistar Team.

The race, part of the UCI ProSeries calendar, has five stages and a total of 129 registered riders from 15 professional teams.

The first of the stages started from the Palmeral de Elche, to reach Ondara after travelling 169 km of mid-mountain and passing through other neighbouring towns including Novelda, Agost and Castall.

Race director, Ángel Luis Casero, said it is “regrettable not being able to have fans at the starts, goals or routes”, while announcing that “a great effort has been made by the organisation so that fans can follow the race through social networks, in addition to the Eurosport television channel”.

