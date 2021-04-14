Trapped horse freed by firefighters after falling into Benahavis ditch

John Smith
Credit: Marbella Council

On Sunday April 11, a call to the emergency services on 112 alerted them to the fact that a horse had fallen into a ditch in Benahavis and become stuck.

THE animal fell into the ditch at Sendero Acequia del Río Guadalmina and got its legs trapped underneath a metal walkway which meant that it could not escape.

Officers from the Marbella and San Pedro fire brigades attended and were faced with a difficult situation due to the angle at which the mare was trapped and her state of anxiety.

The officers considered the complexity of the rescue and after reviewing several options decided the safest was to hoist the animal by means of slings and with the help of two trailers. Before the rescue was started the owner was contacted as well as a veterinarian.

After around three hours, the horse, known as Dona was rescued and apart from some minor scratches on her legs was not badly injured and the owner was able to walk her back to her stable.


