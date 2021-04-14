Radisson Plans to Open 19 Hotels in Spain.

IN what is great news for Spain the Radisson hotel company which is owned by Chinese giant Jin Jiang, has announced plans to build a staggering 19 new hotels in Spain over the course of around five years.

Currently the chain has six hotels throughout Spain and they have now announced their plans to reach 25 hotels in the next few years. At the moment the company plans to open two new hotels this year alone, and these will be located in Sevilla and Bilbao. In 2022 they plan to open a further hotel and this one is set for Madrid.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The company also plans to increase its office presence in Spain and recently 170 employees have headed to Madrid, and the company aims that by the end of the year they will have 300 staff located there.

Federico González Tejera, CEO of Radisson, accompanied by the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso have presented the new Madrid offices. The Madrid office will be home to multiple departments which will be coordinated worldwide. The departments will include, revenue management, new technologies, human resources, technical design, graphic content and purchasing as reported Cincodias.

Iñigo Capell, executive vice president of Radisson, speaking of the Madrid focus said, “In order to make this decision, we carried out an exhaustive analysis led by the consultancy firm EY. We considered 11 European cities, analysing different indicators, both qualitative, such as the availability of talent, connectivity, infrastructure, quality of life… as well as quantitative indicators, such as the cost of living, real estate, or travel expenses. As a result of this analysis, Madrid came out as the number one city compared to other European cities.”