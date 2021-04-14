Police Rescue 90-Year-Old Man From House Fire In Vera

Police Rescue A 90-Year-Old Man Who Was Trapped In A House Fire In Vera



The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, attached to the Council of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board, on Tuesday 13 deployed the Levante Fire Brigade, the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), The Guardia Civil, and the Local Police, to an incident in the town of Vera, in the province of Almería.

112 received a call at 2.30pm reporting a fire that had broken out in the kitchen of a second-floor apartment of the Pawuy building on Julio Romero de Torres street, in the town of Vera, and that an elderly disabled man was known to be trapped inside the burning home.

Officers of Vera Local Police were first on the scene of the incident, where neighbours had evacuated the building, and witnessed the intense smoke came out of the building – which had been caused by the extractor hood of the cooker catching fire – swiftly going into action and entering the building to rescue the trapped man.

He was successfully carried downstairs and brought to safety, while other police officers put out the fire by means of the fire extinguishers, as health workers from the 061 ambulance service treated the 90-year-old man, who was transferred to the Hospital de la Inmaculada, suffering from smoke inhalation.

The Levante Fire Brigade from Turre Park, on arrival, proceeded to use the hydraulic platform to check the building and enter through a balcony to ventilate the property and verify the fire damage, to allow the residents to return safely to their homes, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.