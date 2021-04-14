Plans Advanced to Recover The Aqueduct of San Telmo

MALAGA is advancing on its plan to recover the historic aqueduct of San Telmo.

The San Telmo aqueduct is one of the most important hydraulic engineering works of the 18th century in Spain and also listed as a Site of Cultural Interest (BIC), yet, it goes unnoticed by the majority of Malaga residents. The City Council intends to promote a special management plan and improve the environment of this beautiful and historic structure.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The project is currently waiting to pass the environmental assessment that is required by the Junta de Andalucía and plans have been in the hands of the regional authorities since October last year. Following this, the City Council can then definitively approve the planning.

The Urban Planning Department provides data on the scale of the operation, which will be approximately 11 kilometres in length in an environment of 1,100,879 square meters and will have an investment of more than €54.6 million (£47,482,071). The population directly linked to the aqueduct is around 62,937 inhabitants and corresponds to 32 neighbourhoods through which it passes.

The facilitation of the project will be in collaboration with other administrations such as European, regional and provincial and those responsible for Urban Planning will divide the project into four stages, extending its development for 24 years.

A large pedestrian path for public use, which will span 11 kilometres will be created and “The object is the creation of spaces of urban and/or environmental quality for the incorporation of citizen uses”, it is explained.

“The purpose of this Special Plan could be synthesized by saying that it is intended to encourage the collective memory of the city linked to the layout and history of the Aqueduct of San Telmo, creating a pedestrian route associated with its layout, which connects the city and the nearby nature. through a recreational green corridor, which also serves to link and organize spaces for leisure and citizens’ encounters.”

Source: Malaga Hoy

More news from Malaga

Cyclists Call for Protest Over Malaga’s Bike Lane Plans

45 Classrooms in Public Schools in Malaga to be Closed