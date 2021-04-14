Mum Dies After Being Forced to Leave Her Expat Life in Spain.

Tragically a mother-of-eight died after she was forced to leave her life in Spain. Debra Cull, 55 was suffering from bipolar disorder and while living in Spain her husband Matthew called the police asking for his wife to be sectioned. Debra was taken to hospital in the Murcia region where she allegedly had to be handcuffed to the bed.

Debra came back to Britain in March 2020, but her husband did not come with her.

The inquest heard how the mother-of-eight made plans for the future and enrolled herself at university on a midwifery degree. Sadly, her mental condition is said to have deteriorated after husband Matthew returned from Spain to UK.

A police manhunt began after Debra from Stockport in Greater Manchester sent a message to her husband on September 4 which said, ‘Sorry, I can’t live with myself’, before she vanished without a trace as reported the Daily Mail.

Tragically she was discovered by a dog walker eight days after her disappearance, in Reddish Vale Country Park, in a deep ravine. Sadly, she had overdosed on painkillers.

Debra’s mother Maureen Toon, spoke at the hearing in Stockport and spoke of her kind and loving daughter. Maureen said, ‘She went missing and we were on our way to Cornwall for a holiday. The night before, I was speaking to her and she seemed like normal Debbie. She said “You have a good holiday, forget everything, just go and relax. I will see you when I come back.” It was terrible when I found out she’d gone missing.

‘As far as I know she was taking her medication and her husband had come back in August. She was a lot better after she came out of hospital in March until then.

‘Debbie was kind and loving and would do anything to help anyone who needed it. She was very generous and family was very important to her.

‘She studied midwifery and she had about nine months left before she graduated and this is why what happened is totally out of character.

‘She had so many plans for the future. She was going to give her daughter a 30th birthday party and finish her midwifery degree. She loved delivering babies and was excellent at it.’

Coroner Christopher Morris, recorded a conclusion of suicide and speaking of the tragic death said, ‘This is a really tragic case. It’s very clear from the evidence before me that Debra was a much loved person who was big hearted and generous of spirit.

‘It is clear her family was very important to her and she cared deeply about her children and her grandchildren. Despite having a lot of family support, she had clearly gone through a lot of traumatic times with both her health and personal circumstances.

‘She was clearly a very special person indeed, she was deeply caring and you supported her as much as you all could. She has clearly left a big hole in all of your lives for what was a very special lady indeed.’