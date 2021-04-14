Marbella Council Finalises Shipment of 350,000 Masks for the Over 60s

THE City Council of Marbella has this week finalised the shipment of 350,000 masks for those over 60-years-old.

This week, the City Council of Marbella has finalised the shipment of 350,000 masks for those who are over 60-years-old and registered in the municipality, with a plan to then begin to distribute to people with fewer resources.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The announcement was made this Wednesday by the mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, who has visited the San Pedro Alcántara Senior Center where users and volunteers are finalising the preparation of masks kits that are being delivered in this first phase.

The councillor, who has announced that the plan is to distribute around one million masks to facilitate health protection to all vulnerable groups in the municipality, said: “We want to convey all our gratitude to the people who, selflessly, are participating in an initiative that aims to bring the prevention material against Covid-19 donated by the United Arab Emirates to the population.”

The mayor said that the mask kits are being distributed by post to the homes of the elderly and are being prepared by a group of municipal volunteers and employees.

He has explained that “in this next phase we are going to go hand in hand with the social associations and the educational community so that the rest of the material reaches the students and people who need it most, because we understand that, in addition to continuing with the vaccination, it is essential to continue using these protection elements and to ensure that all donations revert to citizens.”

Source: 20 Minutos

More news from Marbella

Driver in Marbella Found With a Kilo of Cocaine in Car Dashboard

Marbella Announces Musical Performances