Latest news from Axarquia

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Latest news from Axarquia
PLAYA CHINA GORDA:Council plans to create designated area for dogs. CREDIT: Facebook

Latest news from Axarquia.

Class cuts
THE CCOO has denounced the closure of 45 classrooms at public schools in Axarquia for the next academic year. Velez-Malaga will lose three classrooms and a further two will be slashed in Nerja. Diego Molina of the CCOO Andalucia Teaching Federation, said the educational administration showed a “lack of transparency” as “there was no consultation”.

Pet cat
A WOMAN was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at her Nerja home, in which her pet cat sadly died. Firefighters were called to the property on the first floor of a building in Calle Frigiliana around midnight on Tuesday, April 13, and the woman was treated at the scene. Neighbouring properties were unaffected.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Elderly care
THE PSOE in Algarrobo has called on the Junta de Andalucia to adhere to the Dependency Law and implement individual care programmes for more than 5,600 elderly people who live alone in the province. The Socialist party claims the elderly in the province “are not being care for”.

Dog beach
ALMUÑECAR is looking into creating a designated area for dogs on China Gorda Beach, known as Playa 21. The council’s environmental technicians have been tasked with finding the perfect spot for a ‘dog zone’ on the municipality’s beaches, which will become only the second in the province, with an established area in Motril.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here