Huércal-Overa Walks for Health in Spain’s Almeria.

The Huércal-Overa town council has set about organising “Walks for Health” in order to celebrate World Health Day. Throughout the month of April local residents will be able to take part in various events which the town Council has organised in order to celebrate.

Throughout April the events will promote healthy lifestyles in hopes of improving the health of local residents, and the events are being organised as part of the Local Health Plan.

The town council has organised two talks on health, one about sports nutrition and the other on oral health and both will be held during April.

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has affected many people’s daily activities and this is everyone’s chance to join in and get active. The initiative named “Huércal-Overa Walks for Health” will encourage locals throughout April to join in and walk for health.

The Huércal-Overa town hall’s Facebook page will share photographs of local residents that can be sent in via WhatsApp to 610 43 37 69 during April. The town hall would like to see local residents photographs of themselves exercising, walking and running throughout the municipality as reported La Voz de Almeria.

Domingo Fernández, the Mayor, has spoken about celebrating World Health Day and explained that, “the Town Hall did not want to overlook the commemoration of World Health Day, and therefore we have organised various activities for residents in the month of Health.

“Huércal-Overa is an active town and every day it is very common to see our neighbours walking, running or practising sport on the Vía Verde or along the different routes in our municipality, and increasingly in outdoor spaces.

“The current health situation has made us even more aware of how important health is and that is why we want our neighbours to share their sports days to encourage us all to make sport a constant part of our daily lives”.