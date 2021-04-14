Estepona Announces Improvements to Sports Centre

ESTEPONA Council has announced around €300,000 in improvements to a sports centre.

The sports centre in Estepona will see improvements costing around €300,000.

According to Estepona council, the move will improve the town’s water sports facilities following the works to the Cancelada sports centre.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Councillor Begoña Ortiz said the council aims to offer sports equipment that can be used throughout the year for swimming and other aquatic activities such as triathlon, water sports and family swimming.

The council said the works would include disinfection of the water in the pool, as well as the change of the lighting of this, and the reconstruction of the cafeteria.

It will also carry out a series of improvements and reforms so that other sports, including football, gymnastics for adults, paddle tennis, yoga, karate and other sports can be practiced in the sports centre.

The council said: “This commitment to condition the pool so that it is available throughout the year will encourage the promotion of local swimming clubs, as well as new programs that facilitate the practice of sports for children, adults and families.

“In addition, sports swimming, fin swimming or adult swimming techniques will be offered, among other activities.”

The news comes after Estepona council released information on its 180 sports services.

According to the council, it has created the information on its sports services to encourage sports in Estepona.

It said: “This document, which can be consulted through the website of the municipal delegation of Sports, provides data of interest on each sports equipment, as well as the activities offered by the various clubs and sports groups.”

Councilor Begoña Ortiz explained that Estepona is one of the towns where there are many sports services.

The municipal official has explained that the information shows all the municipal and private facilities, as well as all local sports entities and clubs.